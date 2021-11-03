Marsha L. Brown

6/5/950-11/2/2021
It is with sad hearts that we announce the loss of our mother, grandmother, sister and friend, Marsha Lea Brown, 71, of Hastings due to complications from COVID-19. She was full of life, friendly, loving, out-going and happy, always thinking of others and faith-filled in her ways. She came into this world, one of 6 siblings, to Earl and Delores (Filler) Lucht, in Harvey, North Dakota. As a young girl, her family moved to Crookston, MN. Marsha graduated in 1968 from Crookston Central High School and went on to receive her Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Bemidji State and her Master’s Degree in Elementary Education from the University of Minnesota.
On September 5, 1970, she married Paul Brown and together they had a son, Chris. She taught as an elementary teacher in Bemidji prior to them moving to Red Wing in 1986. While in Red Wing, they owned several businesses in the area, including the Red Wing Mall. She and Paul later divorced and she moved to Hastings. Marsha enjoyed her Weimaraner dogs and taking them on walks and to the dog park. She had a great sense for style and always dressed with elegant class. She loved reading, going to concerts, wintering in Florida with her partner, Michael, and she especially loved spending time with her son, Chris, daughter-in-law Amber, and her two beloved grandchildren. She proudly cheered in the stands at many of their sporting events, and countless memories were made with them at waterpark resorts, lake-country cabins, and in Florida.
Marsha is survived by her son, Chris (Amber); grandchildren, Bella and Beau; her beloved partner of 8 years, Michael Ogle; siblings, Gloria (Mark), Stephen, Janet (Brian), Jeffrey (Mary) and Kristie and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a nephew.
A visitation will be held from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, November 7, 2021 at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel in Red Wing. Masks are encouraged. Burial will be held in Crookston, MN at a later date. Memorials are preferred to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
