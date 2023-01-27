Marlowe Warren Erickson, 71, of Red Wing, died Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Bayview Rehab and Nursing Home in Red Wing. He was born June 26, 1951, to Warren and Helen (Nelson) Erickson in rural Vasa, Minn. He attended Vasa Elementary and Cannon Falls High School. Upon graduation he moved to Red Wing and worked at Durkee Atwood for 36 years. He then went on disability due to health concerns. The last few years he lived at Jordan Towers where he made many friends. He frequented Mandy’s Coffee Shop almost daily and he also enjoyed traveling, taking bus trips and photography. He is survived by many cousins and friends and was preceded in death by his parents. Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 at First Lutheran Church in Red Wing with Rev. Mike Zaske officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Vasa Cemetery at a later date. Memorials are preferred to Mayo Red Wing Hospice. Arrangements handled by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Marlowe W. Erickson
