Marlowe W. Erickson

Marlowe Warren Erickson, 71, of Red Wing, died Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Bayview Rehab and Nursing Home in Red Wing. He was born June 26, 1951, to Warren and Helen (Nelson) Erickson in rural Vasa, Minn. He attended Vasa Elementary and Cannon Falls High School. Upon graduation he moved to Red Wing and worked at Durkee Atwood for 36 years. He then went on disability due to health concerns. The last few years he lived at Jordan Towers where he made many friends. He frequented Mandy’s Coffee Shop almost daily and he also enjoyed traveling, taking bus trips and photography.  He is survived by many cousins and friends and was preceded in death by his parents.  Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 at First Lutheran Church in Red Wing with Rev. Mike Zaske officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Vasa Cemetery at a later date. Memorials are preferred to Mayo Red Wing Hospice. Arrangements handled by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com

Modulist Image

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you