Marlene Ann Seymour, 83, of Red Wing, died Friday, July 2, 2021, at Valentines Assisted Living, where she has resided for the past year. She was born on October 20, 1937, in Red Wing to Floyd and Blanche Anderson. She grew up in the Vasa area and graduated from Red Wing Central High School in 1955. On June 2, 1962, she was united in marriage to Dan Seymour. For four years she worked for Fran Watson as a legal secretary, then worked from 1959-1964 as a medical secretary at the Medical Block Clinic. She began working for the Red Wing Housing Authority in 1976 retiring in 1993. She was a member of First Lutheran Church and the American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles, baking and cooking. Most of all she enjoyed being with her family especially Eve, her only granddaughter, who was her pride and joy. Marlene is survived by her two children, Lori Seymour of Apple Valley and Jon (Evanne) Seymour of Red Wing; one granddaughter, Eve Seymour; one brother, James (Judy) Anderson of Red Wing; four sisters, Mary Kay (Larry) Rop of North Muskegon, Mich., Donna Anderson of St. Louis Park, Barbara (John) Flueger of Red Wing and Pat Kennedy of Zumbrota. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Dan on September 20, 2020. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 16, 2021, at First Lutheran Church in Red Wing with Reverend Arthur Sharot officiating. The service will be live streamed on First Lutheran Church’s website www.firstlutheranrw.org. Burial will be at the Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials are preferred to First Lutheran Church. The family would like to thank the staff at Valentines for the love and care they provided for Marlene this past year. Arrangements are by the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Marlene A. Seymour
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our daily newsletter
Our Daily Headlines newsletter will get you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Recommended for you
Most Popular Stories
Weather
Currently in Cannon Falls
84°F
Sunny
84°F / 61°F
3 PM
85°F
4 PM
87°F
5 PM
87°F
6 PM
87°F
7 PM
86°F
Latest e-Edition
Calendar
© Copyright 2021 Republican Eagle, 120 S. Fourth St. Cannon Falls, MN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.