Mark W. Tredup

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota and Wisconsin...
Minnesota River at Savage affecting Dakota, Carver, Scott and
Hennepin Counties.
Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 affecting Dakota,
Washington, Pierce and Goodhue Counties.
...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Sherburne, Stearns and
Wright Counties.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County.
South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.
Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Brown, Blue Earth and
Nicollet Counties.
Minnesota River At Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties.
Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Chippewa
and Yellow Medicine Counties.
Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County.
Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County.
.Rivers are still elevated from rainfall over the past week.
Additional rainfall is expected today, continuing the threat;
however, the heaviest rain is expected to fall south of the river
basins.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2.
* WHEN...From late tonight until further notice.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1030 AM CDT Thursday, the stage was 14.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight and continue rising to a crest of
15.6 feet Sunday evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.5 feet on 05/11/1950.
&&
TORNADO WATCH 245 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES
IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA
BLUE EARTH FARIBAULT FREEBORN
LE SUEUR MARTIN RICE
STEELE WASECA
IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA
GOODHUE
IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY
IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN
PEPIN
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERT LEA, BLUE EARTH, DURAND,
FAIRMONT, FARIBAULT, LE SUEUR, MANKATO, OWATONNA, RED WING,
AND WASECA.
