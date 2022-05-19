Mark W. Tredup

Mark W. Tredup, 71, of Cumberland, WI, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, WI.

Mark was born on March 29, 1951 to Orrie and Jackie (Larson) Tredup.

Mark was a baker at Braschler Bakery in Red Wing, MN. On November 14, 1970 he married Lou Ann Schwartz at Lady of the Lords Catholic Church in Brill, WI. He was a lifetime member of the Red Men Club in Red Wing.

Mark loved the outdoors, the cabin and fishing.

Mark is survived by his wife, Lou Ann; son, Shane (Kim Everett) Tredup of Red Wing; brother, Dan Tredup of Red Wing; sister, Sandy Tredup of Red Wing; and 2 grandchildren, Tanner and Parker Tredup.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents.

Private services will be held.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com

