Mark “Ole”  A. Olson

Mark Allen “Ole” Olson, 66, of Red Wing died Monday, July 10, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Methodist Campus, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on November 10, 1956, in Minneapolis to Charles A.B. and Ruth E. (Peterson) Olson. He graduated from Red Wing Central High School in 1975 and then attended Red Wing Vo-Tech for Welding. He co-founded Olson Brother’s Construction in Red Wing with his brother, Michael, where they specialized in concrete work. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and especially enjoyed spear fishing on Lake Winnebago. He spent countless hours in the company of many friends at his shop, in his garage, and in his home. He cherished the trips to the family cabin, where endless stories and jokes were told. He was a collector of Red Wing Pottery, a woodworker, and a sports fan, often watching the game in his garage, always cheering on the Twins. He was a member of Redmen and the Red Wing Elks Club BPOE #845, where he spent many hours volunteering and was recognized as Elk of the Year in 1990.
Ole is survived by his mother, Ruth; three siblings, Peter K. (Lori) Olson, Steven P. Olson and Susan (Scott) Northey all of Red Wing; nieces and nephews, Eric Olson, Aliza Albers, Olivia, Emelia and Isabel Olson, Elizabeth Kindseth, Oliver Olson, Nicholas Northey and Katherine Jonsgaard; many great nieces and nephews; Sara Larson, whom he shared his life with for many years; his good ol’ pal, Kory Brunner and his cats, Doodle and Lucky. He was preceded in death by his father; one brother, Michael; sister-in-law, Mary Olson and his grandparents, Peter and Freda “Nana” Peterson and Elliot and Mary Olson.
A celebration of Life will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Red Wing Elks Club, BPOE #845, 306 West 4th St., Red Wing. Memorials are preferred to the donor’s choice. Arrangements are by the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel.
