Marjorie Dahling

Marjorie Elizabeth Dahling of Goodhue passed away August 15, 2023 at the Zumbrota Care Center. She was born September 1, 1934 in Mazeppa, Minnesota to Jack and Ruby (nee Tupper) Frank. Marge attended school in Mazeppa and was married on July 21, 1951 to Melfred Dahling at the parsonage of St. Peter’s Lutheran church in Goodhue. They were blessed with 4 children, loving and raising them on their farm in rural Goodhue. In 2013, two years after Mel passed away, Marge moved to a townhouse in Goodhue and eventually moved into assisted living. Marge was a member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran church, rural Goodhue. She was an active ladies aid member and a neighborhood home extension group.
After her children were grown, in 1977, Marge went to school at Rochester vo-tech to obtain her assistant food supervisor license in 1979. Marge worked in the dietary department at the Zumbrota hospital and nursing home from 1977 until her retirement in 2003.
Marge was an excellent baker and loved to spend her time in the kitchen. Her homemade buns and apple and banana cream pie were family favorites. She cherished her 9 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great- grandchildren. They were the light of her life. The farmhouse door was always open and without fail, Marge had coffee ready and would be sure to serve you something to eat. She had a love for music and was a beautiful pianist, until arthritis hindered playing in her later years. One highlight while Marge resided at the nursing home was being crowned the Valentine’s Day Queen in 2020, she loved wearing her crown.
Marge is survived by 2 daughters, Deborah (David) Gnotke, Roxanne (Richard) Lodermeier and 1 son, Michael (Robin) Dahling, all from Goodhue. Grandchildren, Heather Tietje, Ross Gnotke, Katie Schafer, Ashley Agenten, Brent Lodermeier, Tyler Lodermeier, Brittney Zorn, Lucas Dahling and Leah Dahling. Also survived by 20 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren and brothers, Sid Frank and Ralph (Norma) Frank of Mazeppa.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her mother and father-in-law, husband, daughter and son-in-law, Randi and Charlie Carlson, one brother, Ivan, 4 sister-in-laws, and 2 brother-in-laws.
The funeral for Marge will be Saturday, August 19, 2023 at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 36620 Cty 4, Goodhue, MN. Visitation will be from 11am to 1pm at the church with the funeral following at 1pm. The service will be live-streamed on the church’s Facebook page. Christian burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church. Arrangements are by the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Larson Chapel.
