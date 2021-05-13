Marion Teele

Marion Una Teele passed away peacefully on May 7, 2021. She was born in Jamestown, ND on October 14, 1927 to Paul and Una (Hubbard) Thompson. She graduated from Central High School, Fargo, ND in 1945 and attended North Dakota State University. Marion married James Teele of Red Wing on February 14, 1947 and they made their home in Red Wing.
Marion was an active member of Christ Episcopal Church and in various community activities.
She loved doing needlework, working in her garden, and traveling the eastern United States and Canada.
She is survived by her son, James (Laura) of Red Wing and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband in 2004, parents, sister Margaret Swanson and brother James Thompson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Richardson Law Office, 434 W. 4th St, Red Wing, MN 55066 for a Red Wing memorial park bench or to the Kiwanis Flower Basket Fund, P.O.Box 271, Red Wing, MN 55066.
Interment will be at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.