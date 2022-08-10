Marion Lee Smith

Lee Smith born February 10, 1953, passed away at his home in Siloam Springs on August 7,
2022. Lee recently moved to Siloam Springs AR from Beldenville WI after retiring from the US Postal Service and Dakota County CDA.
Lee is the youngest child of Billie Jean (Burke) Smith and Henry Coleman Smith. Lee is proud of his Osage County Oklahoma roots as the family lived in the oilfield town of Carter Nine and his father worked for Skelly Oil company. Later the family moved to Sweetwater Texas where Lee graduated from Sweetwater High School Class of 1971.
Lee was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Billie Smith, brothers John Smith, William (Bill) Smith, Alan Smith and sisters Colene Long, her husband Bill Long, Alice Head, Elaine Barth, her husband Elmer Barth, and Margaret Connor. He is survived by his wife Anne McAlpine, sons Cullan Smith and his family Cassie Haskins, Quentyn Haskins and Cillian Smith, Shane Smith and his wife Margaret (Maggie) Sippel Smith. Also, by his brothers Joe Smith, Ray Smith and many nieces, nephews and their children.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com.
