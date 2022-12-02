Marilyn Paulette McRoberts, 70, of Hager City, died Thursday, December 1, 2022 at her home. She was born July 20, 1952 in River Falls to Swede and Marilyn (Bratlie) Fasset. Marilyn worked at the Red Wing Shoe Company for 32 years. She loved to exercise, taking out the four-wheeler, going hunting and gardening.
She is survived by her husband, Robert; one daughter, Holly (Scott) Kerins; and grandchildren, Andrew Hemphill, Kennedy Kerins, Morgan Hemphill, Isabella Kerins and Trystan Kerins; siblings; Robin, John and Nicky; sister-in-law; Marcine Boldt; friend; Ron Sanford.
She is preceded in death by her siblings, Mike, Mary Lee, Jeff, and Jill; and her parents.
A visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Monday, December 5, 2022 at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel in Red Wing. Burial will be at Trenton Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
