Marilyn Grote

Marilyn C. (Wahlstrom) Grote, 89, passed away surrounded by her loving family at St. Mary’s Hospital, Rochester, MN on Friday, April 30, 2021. The youngest of four daughters, she was born to John and Violet (Johnson) Wahlstrom in Cannon Falls, MN on November 28, 1931. She attended Cannon Falls schools and upon graduation, she married the love of her life, Dale Grote in 1949 and they moved to Red Wing in 1957 and raised their 4 children. Throughout her years in Red Wing, Marilyn held numerous administrative positions and retired in 1987 as receptionist in Family Practice at the former Interstate Medical Center in Red Wing, a position she absolutely loved.
Upon retirement she and Dale took a leap of faith and moved to Sedona, AZ, their residence for 11 years. They relocated to Rio Verde, AZ in 1998 and built their forever home on the 16th hole of the golf course.
Marilyn was a risk taker, a fierce competitor and had a passion for golf, tennis and bridge. Her love of gardening and designing their various homes gave her so much joy.
Our beloved wife, mom, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend will always be remembered for her warm smile, effervescent personality, and optimistic spirit. Marilyn’s endless faith and strong courage helped her face obstacles head on and her heart of gold touched so many who knew her.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents and her three older sisters - Janice Karnick, Mary Mills, and Joan Johnson. She is survived by her loving husband, Dale, of 71 years, her four children - Doug (Beth) Grote of Redmond, OR, Deb (Dennis) Rindels of Red Wing, Kristi Grote of Rochester, and Lori (Tom) Wetsch of St. Charles, IL. Marilyn was blessed with five grandchildren, Brian (Jen) Rindels of Zimmerman, Ben (Kristi) Rindels of Red Wing, Jordan Wetsch of Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Jake Wetsch of Tysons Corner, VA, and Ali Wetsch of Iowa City, IA as well as 4 great-grandchildren - Alexander, Andrew, Ashlyn of Zimmerman, MN and Veda of Red Wing, MN.
Marilyn’s family would like to thank the staff at Mayo Clinic Red Wing and St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN for their empathetic care and kindness.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will hold a private funeral service at Lundberg Funeral Home in Cannon Falls, MN.
In lieu of flowers and to honor Marilyn’s wishes, the family asks a donation be made to the Red Wing Flower Baskets (Red Wing Noontime Kiwanis) or Community Church of the Verdes, Rio Verde, AZ.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.