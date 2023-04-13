Marilyn Anderson

Marilyn Annette Anderson, 91, of Red Wing, died Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Valentines Assisted Living in Red Wing. She was born on March 7, 1932, in Red Wing to Hartwig “Hockey” and Eleanor (Selander) Johnson. She graduated in 1951, from Red Wing High School where she played drums in the marching band. On October 3, 1953, she was united in marriage to John Lindy Anderson, and they were blessed with four children.
Marilyn worked for various retail businesses in Red Wing over the years. She was a member of First Lutheran Church and the Red Wing Golf Club. She was an avid bowler (you will find a great photo of her at Home Plate Grill), loved playing volleyball in her backyard every Thursday morning with a group of women and playing bridge. She also taught jazzercise classes. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially down on the dock on their houseboat. She was an avid sports fan and enjoyed attending her children and grandchildren’s events as well as listening to sports on the radio throughout her life.
Marilyn is survived by her four children, Daniel (Shellee) and Tim (Deb) both of Red Wing, Sue (Charlie) Friedrich of Wacouta and Jeff (Missy) of Welch, nine grandchildren, Allison (Dexter) Benway, Nate (Kayla) Anderson, Matt Anderson, John Friedrich, Ryan (Lindsay) Anderson, Thomas (Shauna) Friedrich, Austin (April) Anderson, Jay (Antonio) Friedrich and Elle Anderson; 12 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Lindy, on September 29, 2016.
A private family service will be held with burial at Burnside Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the Red Wing Kiwanis Flower Basket Fund, Mayo Hospice of Red Wing or the Field of Honor at Bay Point Park. The family would like to thank Mayo Hospice of Red Wing and all the staff at Valentines for the wonderful care and love they gave to Marilyn. Arrangements are by the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel.
