Marilyn Anderson

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin... Minnesota...Iowa... Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Goodhue and Pepin zones. Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Trempealeau and Buffalo Counties. Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, Vernon and La Crosse Counties. Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Clayton, Crawford, Allamakee and Grant Counties. Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and Grant Counties. .Anomalous warm temperatures will continue to melt snowpack across northern and western Minnesota and northern Wisconsin today. This will result in increase river flows along the Mississippi River and flooding starting this weekend in some locations. The following forecast crests are based solely on snow melt. Lake City, MN between 17 and 18 feet - April 20-21 Alma, WI between 14 and 15 feet - April 20-21 Minnesota City, MN between 662 and 663 feet - April 21-22 Winona Dam 5A, MN between 657 and 658.5 feet - April 21-22 Winona, MN between 16 and 17.5 feet - April 21-22 Trempealeau, WI between 649 and 650.5 feet - April 21-22 La Crescent, MN between 642 and 643.5 feet - April 21-23 La Crosse, WI between 13.5 and 15 feet - April 21-23 Genoa, WI between 632.5 and 634.5 - April 22-24 Lansing, IA between 15 and 17 feet - April 24-26 Lynxville, WI between 625.5 and 627.5 feet - April 24-26 McGregor, IA between 18.5 and 20.5 feet - April 22-24 Guttenberg, IA between 16 and 18 feet - April 22-24 There may be a second crest due to flow coming in from the Wisconsin River for McGregor and Guttenberg, IA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1130 PM CDT. && ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Lake City. * WHEN...From Sunday evening until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 19.2 feet, The intersection of South Oak Street and Camp Lakeview Road is closed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 12.6 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS LIKELY THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTH CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL, AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA... .Temperatures are already in the 80s with a few hours of prime heating conditions left this afternoon, with relatively humidity values already in the upper teens to mid 20s. Winds are gusting to 20-30mph and will continue to do so, primarily out of the south. Any fires that form will have the ability to quickly spread this afternoon and evening. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE COMBINATION OF LOW RELATIVE HUMDITIES AND BREEZY WINDS ACROSS SOUTHERN AND EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA... * WIND...South to between 15 and 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...Dropping in the afternoon to around 20 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&