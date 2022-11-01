Marianne Dohnalek, 55, died Sunday, October 23 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN following a tragic accident. Marianne is predeceased by her parents, Katharine and Donald Dohnalek and survived by her sister Donna (Lawrence) White, sister Patrice (Brent) Wernlund, brother Jonathan (Margaret) Dohnalek and brother James Dohnalek as well as five nieces and three nephews.
Marianne was born (August 7, 1967) and raised in River Falls, WI. After graduating from River Falls High School in 1987, Marianne moved to Red Wing where she spent her adult life. She proudly worked at ProAct (formerly known as Interstate Rehabilitation Center) since 1988, working both in-house and at various jobs in the community, most recently at SCS Elevator Products where she helped make elevator parts.
Marianne loved being with her many friends, either just hanging out playing Uno, watching TV or sharing favorite activities. She was an avid bowler and also enjoyed miniature golfing. She loved going to the movies and eating out with friends at Liberty’s or Perkins. Marianne had a passion for shopping and she never came home from a shopping trip empty handed.
Marianne was also passionate about animals. She loved going to the zoo and she volunteered at the Humane Society where her favorite activity was socializing with the cats. In the summers, her favorite activities were camping out at Treasure Island and the MN State Fair as well as traveling to Wisconsin Dells and Hayward, WI.
Marianne was a kind, gentle and trusting soul who touched the lives of so many and made those around her realize the most important aspects of life: to love and care for one another.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Red Wing on November 12 at 11:00 with a luncheon reception to follow in Holy Family Hall. Donations can be made in Marianne’s honor to the River Bluff Humane Society in Red Wing.
