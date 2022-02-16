Marian Walsingham

Marian Grace (Julian) Walsingham age 95 of Hudson WI died on Saturday, February 12th at Red Cedar Canyon Assisted Living. Marian was born January 14, 1927 in Maiden Rock, WI to parents Walter and Grace (White) Julian. Marian grew up living next to the school in Maiden Rock so enjoyed many activities during each season. She got a job after school when she was 15 where she met the “love of her life”-an older man of 20! Leroy was working at the store before going into the Army. Marian dated him occasionally and wrote letters for 38 months while he was in the service. She graduated from Maiden Rock High School in 1944.
After graduation Marian attended the Minnesota School of Business. She worked as a secretary at the Rosemount Powder Plant while living in Minneapolis. Marian and Leroy were engaged the fall of 1946 and married June 24, 1947. Teachers were in short supply so she got a temporary certificate from the State of Wisconsin to teach business classes like shorthand, typing, and bookkeeping for a year. She became a very busy stay at home mother to their four children in addition to doing bookkeeping for the Maiden Rock garage and Leader Chevrolet over the years. She also worked at the Maiden Rock Post Office on a limited basis when the family got a little older.
Marian enjoyed sewing clothes, baking bread, shopping in St. Paul, renting a cabin on Balsam Lake, boating with picnics on a Lake Pepin sandbar, playing a variety of card games, going to Saturday night dances, traveling, golfing, and wintering in Florida for thirty years. She especially enjoyed times with family and friends. Marian even had three holes-in-one over the years. She became a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Maiden Rock in 1948 and transferred her membership to the Ellsworth unit in 1978. She was honored in 2021 for 74 years of membership and service. She was a member of the Methodist churches in Maiden Rock, Ellsworth and Hudson. After selling their Florida and Ellsworth residences, Leroy and Marian moved to Red Cedar Canyon Assisted Living in Hudson during June 2011. She loved the activities offered and was a very competitive Bingo and Rummikub player.
Marian is survived by her children: Jeri (Terry) Zimmerman of Chatfield MN, Jack (Deb) Walsingham of Hudson, Dennis (Sue) Walsingham of Mt. Laurel NJ; grandchildren, Tara Zimmerman, Cade Zimmerman, Chris (Cindy) Zimmerman, Angela (Chad) Sherack, Emily (Michael) Przytarski, Mark Walsingham, Amy (Ben) Mund, Eric (Veronica) Walsingham; great-grandchildren, Tedon and Jaiden Zimmerman, Taylor Sherack, Avery and Jaxon Zimmerman, Stella and Vivian Przytarski; sister Shirley Lappin as well as many other relatives and good friends. Marian was preceded in death by Leroy, her husband of 64 years, her son David Walsingham; her parents Walter and Grace Julian; and her brother Charles Julian.
Visitation for Marian Walsingham will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at the Hudson United Methodist Church, 1401 Laurel Avenue in Hudson. The Memorial Celebration of Life will begin at 11:00 AM with Rev. Dawn Jeffers Ramstad officiating. Burial will take place at the Maiden Rock Cemetery following the service.
