Marian Tesdall

Marian Carol Tesdall, 83, of Red Wing, died Friday, October 29, 2021, at Elysian Senior Homes of Lake City. She was born on April 25, 1938, in Red Wing to Theodore and Mildred (Oelkers) Zemke. She graduated from Red Wing Central High School in 1956. For a few years she worked at Goodhue County National Bank. On April 4, 1959, she was united in marriage to Ronald Tesdall at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. To this union two children were born, Mark and Lynn. For many years she worked at Red Wing Industries, Rivera Cabinets and retired from Discovery Financial. She was a member of First Covenant Church. Marian enjoyed playing bridge, golfing, reading and doing puzzles. Her family recalls her love of cooking for others and being with her family and friends, especially the grandkids. Marian also enjoyed traveling and she and Ron would spend many years wintering in Florida.
Marian is survived by her husband Ron, of 62 years; one son, Mark (Barb) Tesdall of Red Wing; one daughter, Lynn (Craig) Firl of Red Wing; five grandchildren, Josh Tesdall, Brooke (Andy) Hawkenson, Abby (Johnathan) York, Devin (Rachael) Firl and Megan (Dylan Gorman) Firl; two great grandchildren, Nadia Hawkenson and Henrik Firl and two sisters, Arline Anderson of Ellsworth and Elaine Jorgenson of Red Wing. She is preceded in death by her parents; one grandson, Michael Firl; two sisters; Berdell Eastlund and Lorraine Anderson and two brothers, Orlin and Gary Zemke.
Memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials are preferred to St. Croix Hospice, First Covenant Church or donor’s choice. Arrangements are by the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Online condolences maybe sent to the family www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
