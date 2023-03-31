...BLIZZARD WARNING CONTINUES OVERNIGHT FOR SNOWFALL RATES OF
1 TO 2 INCHES PER HOUR ALONG WITH WIND GUSTS OF 30 TO 40 MPH...
.Heavy snow will continue for a few more hours early this morning,
and then is expected to diminish by sunrise. The main concern
with this storm is the intense snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per
hour, along with strong northerly winds. This will lead to
significant blowing and drifting snow, with whiteout conditions at
times.
A Blizzard Warning remains in effect overnight for much of east
central through southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin, along
with a Winter Storm Warning for Freeborn county MN.
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 3
to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Minnesota and
northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
