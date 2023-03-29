Marian Fitschen

Marian J. Fitschen, 98, of Red Wing, died Friday, March 24, 2023 at the Lake City Care Center.
She was born November 10, 1924, at home, in Featherstone Township to Arthur and Mary (Comestock) Koch. On November 17, 1945, she married Arthur Fitschen in Red Wing and the couple made their home there. However, in 1952 she contracted polio and spent 10 days at St. Mary’s in Rochester. She recovered and went onto work at the Red Wing Shoe Company for 34 years.
After retirement she volunteered at the American Legion, with the Mayo Clinic Auxilary, The Sheldon Theater, the Senior Center, Wise Penny, and for 15 years, the Red Wing Collector’s Society. In 2019 she was named Goodhue County Senior Volunteer of the year.
Art and Marian traveled to Branson annually and took many bus trips. They traveled to Hawaii, Alaska, and Europe several times as well as cruises to Panama and the Caribbean. Marian also traveled with friends to the Dominican Republic and most enjoyed her annual trips to the Norsk Høstfest in Minot, North Dakota for 22 years.
She was also a skilled bowler. She bowled for the Red Wing Shoe Company for 65 years and went to many state and national tournaments. She has over 100 trophies at one time and was inducted into the Bowling Hall of Fame in 2008. She is survived by her sons, Frederick Fitschen and Robert (Carole) Fitschen; 2 grandchildren, Barbara (Wayne) Otto and Greg Fitschen.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Arthur; brothers, Charles and Frederick Koch; sister, Jean Chamberlain; daughter-in-law, Gloria Fitschen; grandson, Brian Fitschen; and her parents.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m., Monday, April 17, 2023 at St. John’s Church in Frontenac with Rev. Alan Horn officiating. Visitation will be 2 hours prior to the service at church from 9-11 a.m. Burial at Oakwood Cemetery. Celebration of Life at the Leo C. Peterson American Legion to follow the burial. Arrangements with the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
