Margery Simonson

Margery Marie Simonson, age 89, of Red Wing, passed away peacefully at Samaritan Bethany in Rochester.
She was born August 24th, 1933 to Emil and Mabel Joblonske. She met her soul mate Ron Simonson while ice skating in Red Wing. Marge married Ron on November 3, 1951. They made their home in Red Wing. They both worked and retired from the Red Wing Shoe Company.
Marge is survived by her children; Michael (Cindi) Simonson, Julie (Tim) Gentling, and Daniel (Lynn) Simonson; 5 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and her buddies, Roscoe and Kitty.
Marge is preceded in death by her loving husband, Ron; her parents, Emil and Mabel; and her grandson, Aaron Simonson.
Her family and friends would like to thank Arbor Terrace, Samaritan Bethany, and Seasons Hospice for their kindness and care through mom’s final journey. A special thank you to her dearest friend, Delores Helland, and her many friends and neighbors at Arbor Terrace.
A small family graveside service will take place at Oakwood Cemetery in Red Wing. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.
Marge loved dogs and cats. In lieu of flowers donations will be accepted by River Bluff Human Society, 1213 Brick Avenue, Red Wing, Minnesota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.