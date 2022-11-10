Margaret Bernice Taylor, 68, of Welch, died Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born March 23, 1954 in Minneapolis, to Theodore and Bernice (Teicher) Woosley. She grew up in Minneapolis and attended Catholic School. In 1976 she moved to Prairie Island. On June 11, 1977, she married Nathan Taylor, Jr at the Church of the Messiah. She raised her family on Prairie Island and also worked at Treasure Island and Prairie Island Indian Community. She enjoyed sewing and had made many star quilts for her family and she loved being with her family and being at the casino. She is survived by 3 children, Nathan (Beckie) Taylor, III, Terre Ann Taylor and Darrel (Alyssa) Taylor, Sr.; 17 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren and 2 sisters-in-law, Cheryl Spider and Carol Taylor. She was preceded in death by her husband, Nathan Taylor, Jr.; 2 sons, George Taylor and William Taylor, Sr.; daughter, Pamela Lorusso; her parents; 2 brothers, Robert & David Woosley and sister, Clare Woosley. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 at the Prairie Island Community Center. Visitation will begin after 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. and continue until the time of the service on Saturday. Arrangements handled by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Online condolence may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Margaret Taylor
