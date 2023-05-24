Margaret (Peg) Alexander

Margaret (Peg) Mae Alexander went to her heavenly home on May 23, 2023 at age 84. Peg was a faithful women who loved the Lord, family and church.
Peg led a full life, dedicating much of her time to helping others, education and spreading the word of God.
After graduating from Concordia College in St. Paul, she was a teacher at St. John’s Lutheran School in Young America, MN, followed by teaching Kindergarten at Concordia Lutheran School, Red Wing, MN. She spoke often of her students even after retiring in 1994.
While in Red Wing, MN, she met Berkley Alexander, who she married in 1962. Together they built a home in Hager City, WI, and had two daughters, Gwen and Dawn. Peg loved bowling, camping, gardening, playing the organ and caring for her pets.
Faith was very important to Peg. She was an active church member at Concordia Lutheran Church. Throughout her life she gave back, serving on the Worship Committee, Evangelism Committee, Concordia Board of Education and Concordia Lutheran Building Committee.
After retirement, Peg found her creative outlet in any form of craft but truly loved making cards. She enjoyed traveling with friends and family. She also volunteered at the Goodhue County Adult Detention Center, making cards.
Peg moved to Red Wing, MN, in 2003. She enjoyed her neighborhood and made great friends.
Peg was born on October 2, 1938 to George and Lydia Eggers in Waconia, MN.
Peg was predeceased by George Eggers (father), Lydia Eggers (mother), David Eggers (brother), Berkley Alexander (husband). She is survived by daughters Gwen Brenner (Tim Deden) and Dawn Stuhr (Steve), sister-in-law Judy Eggers, grandson Dylan Brenner and great-grandchildren Jackson Brenner, Berkley Brenner and Weslyn Peterson.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Red Wing with Reverend Tyge Zucker officiating. Burial will be at the Oakwood Cemetery in Rochester. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel and at the church on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. before the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
