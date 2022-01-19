Margaret Duebner

Margaret Louise Duebner, 100, of Red Wing, died Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Deer Crest Senior Living in Red Wing. She was born October 17, 1921 in Cass County to Otto and Anna Puttin. She graduated from Pine River High School and Dr. Martin Luther College (DMLC) in New Ulm. She studied to become an elementary school teacher. She taught in Lutheran schools for 24 years, 16 of which were at Jerusalem Lutheran School in Milwaukee. While in Milwaukee, she worked with a WELS publishing committee, creating the activity sheets for a new Sunday School series for Northwestern Publishing House. Later, for five years, she did aide work in the Resource Center in the Senior High in Brainerd, Minn. and Pequot Lakes Elementary, while she cared for her parents.
In 1973, she married Gustav Hein and lived in Oregon City, OR. until his death in 1987. In 1991, she moved to Rochester, Minn. and was a member of Resurrection Lutheran Church. In 1994, she married Alton Duebner, a college classmate from DMLC, and moved to Manitowoc, Wis. She was a member of First German Lutheran Church where she volunteered with the OWLS. Alton passed away in 2019. She moved to Red Wing to be closer to her niece, Judy Vieths and resided at Deer Crest. At the time of her death, she was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Red Wing.
She is survived by her niece, Judy (Curt) Vieths; great-nephew, Darren (Jinny) Vieths and their daughter, Kinsley; great-niece, Jessica Fitzgerald and her daughter, Brianna; great-niece Christina (Brandon) Lexvold and their children, Max, James, Evy, and Ruby; the children of Gustav Hein, Marlen, Donald, and Richard (Janice) and their children; the children of Alton Duebner, Christine (Christopher) Allie, Sharon (Richard) Eisner, and Douglas (Wendy) and their children. She will also be remembered by several cousins and a host of friends. She is preceded in death by her husbands, Gustav Hein and Alton Duebner; siblings, Lorraine Vater and Adrian Puttin; and her parents.
A funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, January 24, 2022, at the Brenny Family Funeral Home in Pequot Lakes with Reverend Todd Engel officiating. Burial will be in Pequot Lakes Cemetery. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials are preferred to St. John’s Lutheran Church in Red Wing or Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Pequot Lakes. Arrangements by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel and Brenny Family Funeral Home.
