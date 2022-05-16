Mae Gilles, age 83, resident of Diamond Bluff, WI, passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022 at the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Red Wing, MN. A committal service will be held at 11:00 Saturday, May 28, 2022 at the Diamond Bluff Cemetery in Diamond Bluff. A Luncheon will follow at the Diamond Bluff Community Hall.
Mae drove school bus for the Prescott School District for over 40 years. She is survived by her husband Calvin, children Debra Schubert and Ann (Ben) Beil, 10 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and other extended family.
