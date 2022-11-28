May 19, 1954 - Nov. 25, 2022
RED WING, Minn. - Madonna Arendt - Thomforde, 68, Red Wing, Minn., died Friday, Nov. 25, in Deer Crest Memory Care Center.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Schleicher Funeral Home in Lake City, Minn. Visitation will continue 9:30-10:30 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 1, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bellechester, Minn.
Arrangements by Schleicher Funeral Homes.
