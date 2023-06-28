Lynn Wagenmann

Lynn E. Wagenmann, married 44 years to Duane F. Wagenmann (dec 2008), died June 9th while under hospice respite care.

Lynn and Duane will be interred together at Oakwood Cemetery in a private ceremony with their two daughters Tanna Wagenmann (Leighton) and Gina Green (Frederick).

Together, Lynn and Duane had four grandchildren Taylor (Grace), Ericka (Bailey), Madison, Jordan and three great grandchildren Rebecca, Lincoln and James.

Lynn lived her life surrounded by fabulously dear friends and her loving sisters; Danelle, Janean and Angela.

Lynn was so thankful for the personal care she received...it gave her comfort and peace to be at home.  www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com

