Lynn Sympson

Lynn LaVere Sympson, 69, of Bay City, Wisconsin, died Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at his home. He was born June 18, 1951 to Harry and Phyllis (Brown) Sympson in San Diego, California.
After High School, Lynn spent the majority of his working career as an auto mechanic working on British Leyland, GMC, Chevrolet and Ford. The last 12 years of his working life were spent driving an 18-wheeler up and down the East Coast.
Lynn was a phenomenal drummer and played with many bands in the area. Most weekends, after a long work week, he would play his drums at local venues. He always joked that he was glad he could get paid for doing what he loved, but in his next life, he would be a harmonica player so he didn’t have to move so much equipment. When not drumming, Lynn wanted to be on the water fishing. He spent many hours fishing on the Mississippi with his friend Jon, or at his summer place near Frederic, Wisconsin.
He is survived by his wife and high school honey, Jeri of Bay City; son, Jeffrey of Bay City; granddaughter, Breanna Sympson; and brothers, David and Dwane Sympson. He was preceded in death by his son, Travis; and his parents, Harry and Phyllis.
A walk-through visitation will be 3-5 p.m., Monday, May 3, 2021 at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Masks and social distancing are required. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
