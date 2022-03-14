Lydia Bailey

Lydia Lee Bailey, 68, of Red Wing, died Thursday, March 10, 2022 at the Mayo Clinic Health Systems – Methodist Campus in Rochester.
She was born April 25, 1953 in Zumbrota to Howard and Hazel (Berg) Bailey. She graduated from Zumbrota High School and went on to Winona State where she earned her teaching degree. She started her teaching career in St. Charles, Minn. before moving to Red Wing where she taught at various schools, both public and private, across the area school districts. She was a gifted sales representative with Schmidt Goodman in Rochester for a number of years. At the time of her death, she was serving as the Prairie Island Education Liaison. She also worked part time at the front desk at the Willows on the River Condominiums and also helped her daughter with her business, the Chickadee Cottage, in Lake City. On May 19, 1984 she married Arnie Kann and the couple had two children, Elliott and Laurèn. They later divorced. Lydia was very involved in her children’s activities while they were growing up, including Sons of Norway, 4-H, and various school and sporting events. Most recently, Lydia was serving as treasured member of the Red Wing Royal Ambassador Committee.
Lydia’s lifelong passion was teaching and working with children. She loved living in the country on her “Hobby Ranch” where she raised many different animals. She was a skilled event planner and whether it was a Kindergarten kick-off, Tea parties at the Chickadee, or welcoming judges to the Red Wing Royal Ambassador Contest, she went out of her way to make each event a memorable experience for everyone involved. Always impeccably dressed, Lydia loved vintage jewelry and enjoyed searching antique stores for unique pieces. She also had an adventurous side which included traveling to Sturgis, white water rafting and many other adventures with her family. She relished getting to know people and always looked for ways to uncover common ground in every conversation. Above of all, she was a loving mother and devoted educator.
She will be missed by many including her children, Elliott Kann of Red Wing; Laurèn (Trent) Kann-Tingblad of Lake City; sister, DiAnna Kirk of Montana; many nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her sister, Mary Lynn Gustafson and her parents.
Memorial service will be 4 p.m., Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel with Rev. Justin Boeding officiating. Visitation will immediately follow the service from 4:30 to 8p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be used to go toward an educational endeavor to be chosen by the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.