Luann Jean Jackson left this world courageously on February 7th, 2022 at age 65. She was born to Maynard and Alice (Lemmerhirt) Steffenhagen in Red Wing, MN on May 27th, 1956.
She is preceded in death by her father Maynard, Brother Danny Steffenhagen, and Daughter Tara Steffenhagen. Having cancer pushed her to live and she fought making it a chapter in her life and not the whole story.
Survivors include her Mother Alice Steffenhagen, siblings Patty Schmoll and David (Jennifer) Steffenhagen, her children Jayson Steffenhagen, Dana (David) Martinson all of Red Wing, MN, Denise Jackson of Dodge Center, MN and Joleen Jackson of Menomonie, WI.
LuAnn loved spending time with her grandchildren and her nieces and nephews. She enjoyed being outside planting flowers and caring for her animals. She was always ready for an adventure no matter what it was. A celebration of life is being planned for May.
