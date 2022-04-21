April 13, 1958 - Jan. 25, 2022
PHOENIX, Ariz. - Lowell Setterlund, 63, Phoenix, formerly Stockholm and Plum City, Wis., died Tuesday, Jan. 25, in Veterans Affairs Hospital.
A memorial service will be 1 p.m. Monday, May 23, at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, Wis.
