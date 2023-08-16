Lou Ann A.  Anderson

Lou Ann Alice Anderson, 82, of Red Wing, died Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at the Lake City Care Center, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on September 28, 1940, in Red Wing to Louis and Evelyn (Nardinger) Rusch. She graduated from Goodhue High School in 1958. For a few years she worked at Red Wing Shoe Company. On September 7, 1963, she was united in marriage to William Anderson at the Church of St. Joseph. For many years she cleaned homes and businesses in Red Wing with her mother. William died on January 24, 2012. Lou Ann was a faithful member of the Church of St. Joseph. She enjoyed precious time spent with family, going to the Bierstube with her sister, Leanell and her loving dog, Betsy.
Lou Ann is survived by her daughter, Robin (Gary) Wedrickas of Red Wing; two grandchildren, Alan (Mariah) Wedrickas of North Mankato and John (Kenzie) Wedrickas of Houston, TX; two great grandchildren, Blaire and Wells Wedrickas; one sister, Leanell Rusch of Red Wing; sister-in-law, Lois Anderson of Palm Desert, CA along with cousins and other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; twin sister, Mary Ann and one infant sister.
Mass of Resurrection will be 10 a.m. Saturday, August 19, 2023, at the Church of St. Joseph with Father Brandon Theisen presiding. Burial will be at the Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials are preferred to the Church of St. Joseph or the Red Wing Kiwanis Flower Basket Fund. Funeral arrangements are by the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel.
