Lori A. Niehues-Schneider

Lori Ann Niehues-Schneider, age 59, of Hastings, passed away unexpectedly while working from her home on February 16, 2022.
Lori was born July 13, 1962 in Woodland, CA to her loving parents Leo and Joye Niehues. The Niehues family later moved to Red Wing, MN where Lori attended local schools and graduated from Red Wing High School. She was united in marriage to Mark Schneider on June 14th, 1986. Mark still comments as to what a beautiful, happy, and stunning bride she was on that day. Their marriage was blessed with two sons, Andrew and Scott. The family originally resided in Red Wing then moved to Diamond Bluff WI, Prescott WI, and most recently to Hastings MN.
Those who knew Lori wouldn’t describe her as a big talker but they would say she was a straight shooter, very caring and always made sure her family had exactly what they needed. Lori took care of her family first. Lori could often be found drinking a Diet Pepsi, smoking a cigarette and lounging in her favorite casual clothing; which is how her family will choose to remember her.
Other than being with family, Lori loved working. She worked for Fortis/Hartford Insurance Company since 1987 and spent many years working at Menards in Cottage Grove. Lori never missed a shift and she wouldn’t have had it any other way. She loved interacting with people and seeing her friends.
Lori was preceded in death by her father, Leo Niehues.
Lori is survived by her loving husband, Mark Schneider; sons, Andrew (Rachel) and Scott (Haylee); granddaughter, Lux; mother, Joye Niehues; siblings, Tammy (Tom) Hughes, Leo (Mary) Niehues and Perry (Carol) Niehues; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Lori was a proud wife, mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed. Please join us in remembering her life.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 435 W 7th St, Red Wing MN. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral mass at the church and a reception will follow at the church hall.
The Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.