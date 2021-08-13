Lois Klindworth

Lois Shirley (Koenig) Klindworth, of Red Wing, died Friday, August 13, 2021, at her son’s home in Red Wing. She was born April 8, 1930 in Oronoco Township, Olmsted County, Minnesota, to Arthur C. and Frieda M. (Ihrke) Koenig in the family farmstead home. She was baptized, confirmed and married in Grace Lutheran Church in Oronoco. Lois attended a one-room elementary school, District #85. She graduated from Rochester High School in 1946 and worked for the Co-operative Oil Company in Rochester until her marriage to James H. Klindworth on September 10, 1950. They lived in Rochester, Lake City and Red Wing. They divorced and Lois moved to Raleigh, N.C. for a few years, returning to Red Wing in 1997. She worked at various jobs, mostly in the health care field and was active at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, the Association for Disabled Citizens (now known as Arc of Minnesota) the Goodhue County History Center and the Red Wing Area Seniors. She liked to garden, sew, bake and make jellies and jams-which she shared with others. Her family and friends were extremely important to her and she spent a lot of time with them. She devoted a great deal of her life to her children, particularly her daughter Kathryn, who had special needs.
She is survived by 3 children, Diane S. Bremer Picotte-Habedank, Luann M. Klindworth-Erickson and Keith J. Klindworth; four grandsons, John (Marie) Mueske, Corey Mueske, Dustin Heise and Bryan Klindworth; 5 great-grandchildren, Lyric, Leighton and Ryder Mueske and Caleb and Rayna Heise and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kathryn “Kathy”; 2 granddaughters, Katie Sue Klindworth and Briana Lynn Klindworth; 2 brothers, Duane (DeLores) Koenig and Allen (Anne) Koenig and many friends.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, August 20, 2021, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church with Rev. Dana Jackson officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at the Oronoco Cemetery at a later date. Memorials are preferred to the University of MN Cancer Research, Mayo Clinic Research, Lutheran Social Services, Goodhue County Historical Society or donor’s Choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
