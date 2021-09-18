Lois Hotchkiss

Lois Jean Hotchkiss, 90, of Red Wing, died Thursday, September 16, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born on May 23, 1931, in Jackson, Minnesota to Edward and Thelma (Stough) Ahlbrecht. She graduated from high school in 1948 and Mankato Beauty School in 1949. She married Milton (Mick) Hotchkiss in 1949. They moved to Red Wing in 1962. Lois worked at the Famers Store for seven years and then for the Red Wing Shoe Company for 25 years when she retired. She enjoyed cooking, reading, music and volunteering for the Friends of the Library, the Minnesota Correctional Facility and the Golden Kiwanis.
Lois is survived by her four children, Ann Marie (Daryl) Duden, Thomas (Sue) Hotchkiss, David Hotchkiss and Daniel (Suzy) Hotchkiss; 11 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren along with nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one sister and one grandson.
Mass of Resurrection will be 11 a.m. Friday, September 24, 2021, at the Church of St. Joseph in Red Wing with Father Brandon Theisen presiding. Burial will be at the Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, September 23, at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel and for one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials are preferred to the Friends of the Library or the Minnesota Correctional Facility board of directors.
