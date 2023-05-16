Lois Giere

Lois Odella Giere, 93, a resident of St. Crispin’s Assisted Living community, passed away on Monday, May 15, 2023.
Lois was born January 15, 1930, in Belvidere Township, Goodhue County, Minnesota to Benjamin and Norma (Ohlhaber) Stegemeyer. Lois married Hubert A. Giere at United Lutheran Church in Red Wing on April 8, 1962, and had three daughters. In 1972, Hubert and Lois moved their family to Albuquerque, NM where they lived until their return to Red Wing in 1986.
Lois will be remembered as a kind and loving woman who always had a smile for everyone she met.
She is survived by her daughters; Donna Giere, Janet (Warren) Lubin, and Susan Velarde; four grandsons, Sean (Carrie) Giere, Tyler (Audrianna) Lubin, Nathan Giere, and Brandyn Velarde; three great-grandsons, Knox Lubin, Everett and Graham Giere; her brother Stanley Stegemeyer and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Hubert, her parents, Benjamin and Norma Stegemeyer, her sister, Judith Larkin, and son-in-law, Toby Velarde.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, May 19, 2023, at United Lutheran Church in Red Wing with Pastor Justin Boeding officiating. Burial will be at the Burnside Cemetery. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church. Funeral arrangements are by the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel.
