Lois Dahling

Lois Margaret (Simanski Wangen) Dahling, 87, of Red Wing, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at her home. She was born on July 22, 1935, to Adolph and Gudrun (Johnson) Simanski in Goodhue where she also attended schools. On September 26, 1953, she was united in marriage to Merlyn Wangen. To this union they were blessed with six children. Merlyn died on April 29, 1980. For many years she was a child care provider for many families. On February 14, 1981, she was united in marriage to Lyle Dahling and they spent 19 years together before his death on December 5, 1999. For five years, from 1983-1988, she and her daughter, Cheryl owned and operated River Country Collectables. Lois was a member of First Lutheran Church and the Leo C. Peterson American Legion Post #54 women auxiliary. Her family was of the utmost importance to her. She enjoyed spending time with them, playing pool, cards and games, taking care of her grandchildren and reminiscing about her childhood years. One of her passions was cooking. She also could be found in her home canning and watching game shows. She also enjoyed driving around Goodhue County with her sister-in-law, Elaine.
Lois is survived by her six children, Cheryl (Charles) Klair, Susan (Michael) Holm, Michael (Esther) Wangen, Janine Wangen, Thomas (Barb) Wangen and Lisa (Karl) Siewert; nine granddaughters, Kamara, Erica, Jenna, Jada, Laney, Jacque, Delaney, Cassaundra and Brook; five grandsons, Jamison, Taylor, Michael II, Tavis and Levi; 13 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; six sisters-in-law, Elaine Serres, Carol Simanski, Beverly Simanski, Jean Simanski, Lois Simanski and Shirley Wangen along with special friends, Dody, Marilyn, and Karen; her Jordan Tower I family and all the friends she met playing cards.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands; four brothers, Vernon, Donald, Jimmy and Bobby; one sister, Jane Wettern; granddaughter, Keila Wangen and brothers-in-law, Bob Serres, Dick Wettern, Gene French and sister-in-law, Janice French.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, December 5, 2022, at First Lutheran Church in Red Wing with Reverend Arthur Sharot officiating. Burial will be in the Burnside Cemetery. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials are preferred to First Lutheran Church and the Kiwanis Flower Basket Fund. Arrangements are by the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel.
