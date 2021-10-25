Lloyd Peter Ryan, 93, of Goodhue, died Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at Loving Residence in Red Wing. He was born January 5, 1928, in Belle Creek Township and attended rural school in the area and worked on the family farm. On Oct. 31, 1950, he was united in marriage to Joyce Grant. He served in the US Army during the Korean War from 1951-52 and was stationed in Japan. Following his discharge, he returned home to farm, and together, he and Joyce raised 10 children. He farmed retiring at the until age of 65. Lloyd enjoyed being around others whether it was golfing, fishing, shooting pool or playing cards. He and Joyce also enjoyed wintering in Arizona for many years. Joyce passed away in 2018. Lloyd was a life-long member of St. Columbkill’s Catholic Church and also belonged to the Leo C. Peterson American Legion #54 Red Wing and the VFW # 5727 Stary-Yerka, Zumbrota. He is survived by his children, Steve (Nancy) of Red Wing, Pete (Bev) of Goodhue, Kenny (Deb Austad) of Goodhue, Marie (Larry Veek) of Lindstrom, Bob of Goodhue, Randy (Sally) of Mesa, AZ, Charlie of Lake City, Liz O’Neill of Dresser, WI and Dana (Terri) of Goodhue; 25 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers, Eugene (Kitty) of Stillwater and Michael (Jan) of Pepin, WI; a sister, Audrey Murphy of California and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce; children, Susan, Scott and Neil; son-in-law, Tim O’Neill; grandson, Corey Stephen; great-granddaughter, Katherine Rose and siblings, Marietta, Lorraine, Jean and his twin brother, Lyle. Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 at St. Columbkill’s Catholic Church. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel, Red Wing, and for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at the church cemetery. Memorials preferred to the church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Lloyd P. Ryan
