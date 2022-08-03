Lisa D. Weberg

Age 64, passed away peacefully on July 24, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Winter Haven, Florida after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born February 11, 1958 in Red Wing, MN to Lloyd Jones and Florence Jones (Plein).
Lisa grew up in Red Wing and married Allen Weberg, together they had 2 children, Chad and Sara. Later divorced, Lisa moved to Lakeville with her partner Dean Reed. In 2021 Lisa and Dean moved to central Florida for retirement. Lisa was looking forward to completion of her dream home in Clermont, FL this August. She enjoyed traveling, decorating especially for holidays, and collecting unique trinkets. Her children and grandchildren were the light of her life and she enjoyed spending time with them.
Lisa is preceded in death by her mother Florence Jones, her father Lloyd Jones, and siblings David Sibley, and Larry and Charles (Chuck) Jones. Her beloved dog Payla and other pets.
She is survived by her loving children Chad (Kelly) Weberg of Hastings, MN; Sara (Brandon) Pitts of Winter Haven, FL; Partner Dean Reed; former spouse Allen Weberg; sister Linda Hase; and 5 grandsons, Devin Weberg, Jacoby Pitts, Xander Pitts, Remy Pitts, and Ethan Weberg. As well as her beloved dog, TJ.
A Celebration of Life is planned for Wednesday August 10, 2022 from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel in Hastings, MN.
