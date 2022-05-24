Lisa Anderson

Lisa Kay Anderson, age 53, of Apple Valley MN formerly of Red Wing, MN passed away Wednesday, May 4th 2022 after a 6 month battle with an aggressive small-cell carcinoma. Lisa enjoyed fishing, flower gardening, bargain shopping, figurine collecting, going to the MN state fair yearly, listening to classic rock and roll and watching hummingbirds. She worked for most of her adult life as a travel agent assisting many with their business and leisure travel needs, enjoying the customer interaction and travel perks. She was a friend to whomever needed one, and always tried to help someone in need when she was able. Lisa loved her human family and her feline “children”, two Siamese cats - Boston and Nalha, more than anything in the world. Her happiest times were spent with them.
Lisa survived by her mother, Lois of Red Wing; siblings: Doug of Minneapolis and Mike of Red Wing; Boyfriend Jerry of Eagan along with many other relatives and friends.
Lisa was preceded in death by her father Homer, sister Lynn, grandparents, some aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Mass of Resurrection will be 11 a.m., Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the Church of St. Joseph with Father Brandon Theason officating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Burial at Calvary Cemetery. Online condolencees may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.