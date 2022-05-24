Lisa Anderson

Lisa Kay Anderson, age 53, of Apple Valley MN formerly of Red Wing, MN passed away Wednesday, May  4th 2022 after a 6 month battle with an aggressive small-cell carcinoma.  Lisa enjoyed fishing, flower gardening, bargain shopping, figurine collecting, going to the MN state fair  yearly, listening to classic rock and roll and watching hummingbirds. She worked for most of her adult  life as a travel agent assisting many with their business and leisure travel needs, enjoying the customer  interaction and travel perks. She was a friend to whomever needed one, and always tried to help  someone in need when she was able. Lisa loved her human family and her feline “children”, two  Siamese cats - Boston and Nalha, more than anything in the world. Her happiest times were spent with  them.

Lisa survived by her mother, Lois of Red Wing; siblings: Doug of Minneapolis and Mike of Red Wing;  Boyfriend Jerry of Eagan along with many other relatives and friends.

Lisa was preceded in death by her father Homer, sister Lynn, grandparents, some aunts, uncles, and  cousins.

Mass of Resurrection will be 11 a.m., Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the Church of St. Joseph with Father Brandon Theason officating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Burial at Calvary Cemetery. Online condolencees may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Modulist Image

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you