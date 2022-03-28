Linda Thompson, Age 82, of Vasa, MN passed away on March 22, 2022, at Mercy Gilbert Medical Center in Gilbert, AZ after a long and courageous battle with Liver disease.
Linda Louise (Bratland) Thompson was born in Fargo, ND to Hans and Ella (Radcliffe) Bratland on March 13, 1940. She grew up in Leonard, ND and attended Leonard schools, graduating Valedictorian in 1958. Linda attended Valley City State Teachers college and received her teaching certificate in 1960. On June 10th. 1960, she married Duane Thompson, and in the fall of that year they moved to St. Paul Park, MN. Linda taught school in District 833 until starting her family. Linda substitute taught until the family moved to Vasa, MN in 1970. She worked at Kid Duds manufacturing until its closing. She then went to work for WeeCare Daycare where she loved taking care of the babies. She worked there until her retirement in 2002. Linda was a member of Vasa Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday school, was superintendent of the Sunday School and was a member of the Church Council. She was also a member of WELCA where she participated in many bake sales and garage sales. She loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren. She was an avid camper and loved traveling. She enjoyed spending her winters with Duane in Arizona where she loved keeping warm in the sun.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, daughter Lori (Darryl) Banitt of Cannon Falls, MN, son Kyle (JoAnn) of Farmington, MN, grandchildren, Rachael and Nathan of Farmington, MN, Sam (Arianne) Banitt of Red Wing, MN, Kari Banitt of Richfield, MN, great-grandchild, Theo, of Red Wing, MN, 3 step grandchildren and 12 step great-grandchildren, brother and sister-in-law Ron (Jeanette) Thompson, Red Wing, MN, brother-in-law Monte Thompson, Fargo, ND, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Mary Ann (Jim) Linskey of Woodbury, MN, brother-in-law Norman (Gloria) Thompson, sister-in-law Eileen (Ron) Okerstrom and sister-in-law, Joy Thompson.
Memorial services will be held at 11 am on April 2nd at Vasa Lutheran Church, 15235 Norelius Rd, Welch, MN 55089. The Rev. Maureen Hagan will officiate. Visitation will be an hour before the service at the church. Linda’s service will be live streamed and may be viewed by clicking on the link below. A lunch will follow in the Vasa Lutheran Center.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Vasa Lutheran Cemetery or Donor’s choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.