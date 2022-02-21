Linda L. Anderson

Linda Lou Anderson, 77, of Red Wing, died on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at the St. Crispin Living Community in Red Wing. She was born in Red Wing on December 18, 1944, to Maynard and Margaret (Dankers) Scharpen. She graduated from Red Wing High School in 1962. She was united in marriage to Michael Anderson on September 22, 1962. Linda worked as part of the office staff at the Red Wing Training School and then at Goodhue County Social Services. Her main job was raising and caring for her three children and helping out with the family business. In addition, she had her pilot’s license and flew for the Red Cross. Linda was a member of First Lutheran Church, the Red Wing Elks Lodge #845, and the Red Wing Senior Center. She enjoyed traveling, especially going to Phoenix, her “second home,” going to the cabin on Lake Vermillion, and being with her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Mike; son, Dan (Lori) Anderson of Red Wing; daughter, Stephanie (Brian) Praschak of Condon, MT; eight grandchildren, Cole Anderson, Kristian Anderson, Kelsee (Dillon) Farley, Jordan (Shauna) Anderson, Cassidy Anderson, Nathan Anderson, Michael Bodri, and Kayla Bodri; and four great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter due in April.
She was preceded in death by her son, Patrick Anderson; her parents; sister, Delphine Kniesel; and brother, Dennis Scharpen.
Memorial Service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 28, 2022, at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel with Reverend Arthur Sharot officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery.
