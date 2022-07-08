Linda Kelm

Linda Kelm, 54, of Red Wing, MN, died July 4, 2022.  Survived by son, Joshua Kelm of Red Wing, brother Mark Kelm (Beth), nieces and nephew Grace, Anna and Sam Kelm, loving cousins, aunts and uncles. Preceded in death by daughter, Brianna Valentine, and parents William and Judy Kelm. Funeral service will be held Friday, July 15, at 11 AM with visitation beginning at 10 AM at Christ Episcopal Church, 321 West Ave, Red Wing, MN 55066. Interment at Oakwood Cemetery.

