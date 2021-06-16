Leslie Milbrath

Leslie Reinhold Milbrath, 92, of Red Wing, died Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at his home. He was born at his farm home on December 21, 1928, the son of Reinhold and Anna (Schmidt) Milbrath. He was baptized on January 13, 1929, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Rost Township, Minnesota. He attended schools in Lakefield graduating in 1946. Following his graduation he started working for Voss and Koch Auto Company in Lakefield as parts manager and bookkeeper. In 1949, he met Mildred Balster and they were married on July 1, 1951. In February 1951, he was drafted into the United States Army and served during the Korean Conflict. He was deployed in July 1951, to Japan and was transferred to the 43rd Engineer Finance Office and quickly became a Staff Sergeant.
Following his discharge in January 1952, he returned back to work for Voss and Koch Auto Company as a car salesman. In July of 1956, he went to work at the Lakefield Clinic as business manager and was employed there until 1977, when he and Mildred purchased the local Sears store in Lakefield. In 1982, they purchased the Sears store in Red Wing, which they owned and operated until their retirement.
While living in Lakefield he served as chairman of the Colonial Manor Nursing Home board and also served on the board of the Lakefield Public Utilities. He was a member of the American Legion and VFW Post for over 50 years where he served as post commander of the Swen Rassmussen Legion Post in Lakefield. He was an active member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church where he served on many church boards and sang in the church choir for over 35 years. In Red Wing, he was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church, serving on the church boards and sang in the choir. He especially enjoyed bowling, fishing and most spectator sports.
Leslie is survived by his wife of nearly 70 years, Mildred; one son, Tom; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Milbrath; three granddaughters and their children, Kate (Jason) Kupcho, Kayden and Jack; Abigail Milbrath, Zoey and Veyda; and also Shelby (Ryan) Treleven and their child to be born in November. He is also survived by one niece, Janelda (Steve) Olson and one nephew, Richard (Cheryl) Grein. He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Michael; two sisters and their husbands, Myrtle and Harry Johnson and Frieda and George Grein and his father and mother-in law, Peter and Hildegarde Balster.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Monday, June 21, 2021, at Concordia Lutheran Church with Reverend Tyge Zucker officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at a later date at the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Lakefield. Memorials are preferred to Concordia Lutheran Church. Funeral arrangements are by the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www. mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.