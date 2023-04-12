Les Gehl, of Hastings, MN, passed away on April 5, 2023, reaching the age of 82 years. Leslie Edward Gehl, the son of Fred and Malinda (Breit) Gehl, was born on March 8, 1941 on a farm near Kinbrae, MN. He grew up on the farm and attended country school, parochial school and the Fulda High School, graduating in 1959. In 1963 he was drafted into the Army and served until his honorable discharge in 1965. He studied computer science at DeVry Institute in Chicago. Les made his home in San Jose, CA during the years he worked in IT. After his retirement, he moved to Hastings, MN to be closer to family. Les was an avid deer hunter and looked forward to his yearly trips back to MN to hunt with family each November. Once he returned to live in MN, he enjoyed strategizing the hunt with relatives months before the season began. During the summer, Les spent much of his time on the golf course with family and friends. He was a lifelong Vikings fan and enjoyed his role as an armchair quarterback with his nephew each season. Survivors include siblings, Marlene Dankers of Red Wing, Patricia Von Bargen of Red Wing, Robert (Patricia) Gehl of New Ulm, Elizabeth (Dan) Knaack of Appleton, WI and Mary (Ken) Tennessen of Cannon Falls as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Deanne Kochaver of Boise, brother Elden Gehl of Fulda, niece Dana Dankers and brother-in-law, Delbert Dankers. Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel in Red Wing. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at a later date at Burnside Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Leslie Gehl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our daily newsletter
Our Daily Headlines newsletter will get you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Recommended for you
Most Popular Stories
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Weather
Weather Alert
...The National Weather Service in La Crosse WI has issued a Flood Watch for the following rivers in Wisconsin...Minnesota...Iowa... Mississippi River at Winona affecting Trempealeau, Winona and Buffalo Counties. Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Pepin and Goodhue zones. Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, La Crosse and Houston Counties. Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Crawford, Clayton, Allamakee and Grant Counties. .Warm temperatures will melt snowpack across northern and western Minnesota and northern Wisconsin. This will result in increase river flows along the Mississippi River. A River Flood Watch has been issued for Lake City, Winona, La Crosse, and McGregor. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1130 PM CDT. && ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Lake City. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding occurs and some residential sections near the river are evacuated. Water and Sewer service is turned off along Central Point Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 12.0 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&
Currently in Cannon Falls
83°
Sunny
83° / 63°
2 PM
84°
3 PM
85°
4 PM
86°
5 PM
85°
6 PM
84°
Calendar
© Copyright 2023 Republican Eagle 120 S. Fourth St. , Cannon Falls, MN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.