Leslie Gehl

Les Gehl, of Hastings, MN, passed away on April 5, 2023, reaching the age of 82 years. Leslie Edward Gehl, the son of Fred and Malinda (Breit) Gehl, was born on March 8, 1941 on a  farm near Kinbrae, MN. He grew up on the farm and attended country school, parochial  school and the Fulda High School, graduating in 1959. In 1963 he was drafted into the  Army and served until his honorable discharge in 1965. He studied computer science at DeVry Institute in  Chicago. Les made his home in San Jose, CA during the years he worked  in IT. After his retirement, he moved to Hastings, MN to be closer to family.  Les was an avid deer hunter and looked forward to his yearly trips back to MN to hunt  with family each November. Once he returned to live in MN, he enjoyed strategizing the  hunt with relatives months before the season began. During the summer, Les spent  much of his time on the golf course with family and friends. He was a lifelong Vikings  fan and enjoyed his role as an armchair quarterback with his nephew each season.  Survivors include siblings, Marlene Dankers of Red Wing, Patricia Von Bargen of  Red Wing, Robert (Patricia) Gehl of New Ulm, Elizabeth (Dan) Knaack of  Appleton, WI and Mary (Ken) Tennessen of Cannon Falls as well as many nieces  and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Deanne Kochaver of  Boise, brother Elden Gehl of Fulda, niece Dana Dankers and brother-in-law, Delbert  Dankers.  Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel in Red Wing. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at a later date at Burnside Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com

