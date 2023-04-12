Leslie Gehl

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in La Crosse WI has issued a Flood Watch for the following rivers in Wisconsin...Minnesota...Iowa... Mississippi River at Winona affecting Trempealeau, Winona and Buffalo Counties. Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Pepin and Goodhue zones. Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, La Crosse and Houston Counties. Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Crawford, Clayton, Allamakee and Grant Counties. .Warm temperatures will melt snowpack across northern and western Minnesota and northern Wisconsin. This will result in increase river flows along the Mississippi River. A River Flood Watch has been issued for Lake City, Winona, La Crosse, and McGregor. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1130 PM CDT. && ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Lake City. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding occurs and some residential sections near the river are evacuated. Water and Sewer service is turned off along Central Point Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 12.0 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&