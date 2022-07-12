Leonard Mida

Leonard “Lenny” Jerome Mida, 80, of Bay City, WI, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 8, 2022, at Ellsworth Health Services. He was born in Chicago, IL on July 5, 1942, to Leonard and Ethel (Ryan) Mida. After graduating high school, he owned and operated his own truck and did over the road trucking for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his friends, collecting antique cars and watching racing and wrestling.
He is survived by one daughter, Lynn Ellen Verhoeff; two grandchildren, Taylor and Samantha Verhoeff; six great-grandchildren, Penelope, Karson, Christopher, Jonathan, Jacob, and Jameson; special friends, Peg, Rick, John, Pam, Kenny, and many others along with nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Bernadine Raudonis; and one grandson, Drury Verhoeff.
Mass of Resurrection will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at the Church of St. Joseph in Red Wing with Father Brandon Theisen presiding. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at the Bay City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Funeral arrangements made by the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel.
