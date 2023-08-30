Leonard K. Kiecker

Leonard “Lenny” Kiecker, 89, of Red Wing, died Monday, August 28, 2023 at the Lake City Care Center surrounded by his family. He was born June 2, 1934 in St. Paul to Leonard Robert and Alice (Jacquinet) Kiecker. He graduated from Wilson High School in St. Paul, class of 1952. On September 3, 1960 he married Janice Kiecker at Wellington Lutheran Church in Wellington Township, near Fairfax, Minnesota. They lived in St. Paul while Lenny worked for 1st Band Credit. In 1961 they moved to Red Wing where he worked for Equifax Insurance, eventually opening a branch in Red Wing. He retired from Equifax, later called Choice Point. He also worked part time at Red Wing Pottery. He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and a past member of the Jaycees. One year he served as the Jaycees Man of the Year for Minnesota. He also served on the Planning Commission, The Port Authority, both the Church and School board, and the Heritage Preservation Commission. Early on, he developed a love for horses and the mountains. Whenever possible he loved to travel out West to be near the mountains. He loved to read about history, enjoyed camping and fishing, antiquing, helping his wife in her flower garden and watching the birds. In his younger years he liked playing basketball, softball and volleyball. In his later years, he enjoyed watching the MN Twins. Most of all, Lenny loved visiting with people, especially his friends and family. He is survived by his wife, Janice; children, Lisa (Kent) Weckerling of Goodhue, Todd Kiecker of Red Wing, Chris (Stephanie) Kiecker of Red Wing, and Nicole (Jesse) Ryan of Red Wing; 13 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 2 on the way; and brother, Jack (Kathy) Kiecker of Woodbury. He is preceded in death by his parents. Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Friday, September 8, 2023 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Red Wing with Rev. Todd Engel officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Memorials are preferred to American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Leonard K. Kiecker
