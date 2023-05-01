Leo Michael “Mike” Kelly

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota
and Wisconsin...
Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Sibley, Scott and Carver
Counties.
Minnesota River at Savage affecting Scott, Dakota, Hennepin and
Carver Counties.
Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Dakota, Pierce and
Goodhue Counties.
Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Dakota, Ramsey and
Washington Counties.
Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Dakota,
Pierce, Washington and Goodhue Counties.
Mississippi River at Hwy 610 in Brooklyn Park affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.
Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Renville,
Chippewa and Yellow Medicine Counties.
Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Chippewa, Lac qui Parle
and Yellow Medicine Counties.
Minnesota River at Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties.
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota and Wisconsin...
Crow River at Rockford affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties.
Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Pierce and Goodhue
Counties.
.Rivers have past crest and are continuing to fall.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.
* WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3.
* WHEN...Until early Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 683.0 feet, Lock and Dam 3 may end operations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 815 AM CDT Monday, the stage was 681.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 815 AM CDT Monday was 681.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 678.3 feet
next Monday.
- Flood stage is 680.5 feet.
&&
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.
* WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE).
* WHEN...Until early Sunday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 930 AM CDT Monday, the stage was 16.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 930 AM CDT Monday was 17.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Friday afternoon and continue falling to 14.1 feet next
Monday.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
&&
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Iowa...Minnesota...
Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Allamakee, Vernon, Houston
and Crawford Counties.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Minnesota...Iowa...
Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Trempealeau and
Buffalo Counties.
Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Goodhue and
Pepin Counties.
Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.
Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.
Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Clayton, Allamakee,
Crawford and Grant Counties.
Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, Vernon and La
Crosse Counties.
.The Mississippi River has crested in our hydrologic service area and
it will continue to slowly fall this week.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.
The next statement will be issued Monday evening.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Mississippi River at Lake City.
* WHEN...Until early Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding occurs and some
residential sections near the river are evacuated. Water and Sewer
service is turned off along Central Point Road.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 16.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:15 AM CDT Monday was 16.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow evening and continue falling to 13.9 feet Monday
morning.
- Flood stage is 16.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.6 feet on 06/21/1943.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.
* WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing.
* WHEN...Until Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 14.3 feet, Lock and dam 3 may end operations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 915 AM CDT Monday, the stage was 14.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 915 AM CDT Monday was 14.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
this evening and continue falling to 10.7 feet next Monday.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
&&
