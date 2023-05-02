Leo Michael “Mike” Kelly, 86 years, lived in Hay Creek, Minnesota and died unexpectedly on Friday, April 28, 2023 at his home. Mike was born on September 25, 1936, in Saint Paul Minnesota to Jane and Leo Kelly. He graduated from Saint Agnes High School in 1954, and was inducted to the St. Agnes Hall of Fame for his outstanding football, baseball and basketball career. On May 12, 1956, he was united in marriage to Nancy McNeely at Saint Vincent’s Church in Saint Paul. He spent his career of 35 years at NSP, Prairie Island. He served as mayor for Hastings in the late 1960’s and in his retirement years “Coach” drove bus for Welch Mill Canoe and Tubing. Mike was a devout catholic whose faith was unwavering. He was an active member of the Church of St. Joseph in Red Wing and The Knights of Columbus. He had a passion for farming and being outdoors. He was a steward of the land and enjoyed being at his cabin in the woods. Wherever he went he either knew someone or made lifelong friends. He and Nancy shared their life on the farm, watching quietly all they were grateful for as well as an abundance of activity with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Their loving time together was spent in their beautiful “God blessed surroundings”.
Mike is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Nancy; proud father to, Mike Kelly (Kelly), Jim Kelly (Beth), Jane Nelson (Ross), Laurie Hassett (Paul), Chris Boldt (Mitch), Kathy Kelly (Shannan), Tim Kelly (Sue), Marty Kelly (Mary), Nancy Kelly (Dana) and Pat Kelly (Ellie); proud grandfather to 34 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren; brother to his four remaining siblings John Kelly, Eileen Wegleitner (Ray), Peggy Benjamin (Rob) and Dennis Kelly (Mary) along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his youngest sister, Cathy Anco; grandson Sean Kelly; sister-in-law, Judy Kelly and his parents Leo and Jane.
Mass of Resurrection will be 11 a.m. Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Church of St. Joseph with Father Brandon Theisen presiding and Father Thomas McCabe co-presiding. The service will be live-streamed on the Mahn Family Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be at a later date at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel and at the church for one hour prior to the Mass. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Church of St. Joseph, St. Mary’ Catholic Church in Bellechester or the Knights of Columbus.
