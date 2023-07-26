Leo Heppelmann

After 95 years on this earth, Leo Raymond Heppelmann went home to his Savior on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Leo was born at home on the family farm in Bellechester, Minnesota, on October 12, 1927. He attended St. Mary’s Catholic School in Bellechester, Goodhue Public School, and Minnesota Agriculture School. On June 6, 1959, he married Louise Corcoran in Rushford, Minnesota. Together, they raised four children.
Leo farmed with his brother, Ed, for many years. After farming, he drove truck for Schwen’s Ice Cream and Bob Heppelmann Trucking. He then started his career in construction, where he worked as a laborer and heavy equipment operator for many years with Weis Builders and Bor-Son Construction. Leo was always excited and proud to point out the many projects he had worked on throughout the region.
Leo’s faith was unwavering. He was a lifelong member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bellechester. He was a proud member of the Bellechester Knights of Columbus and served as Grand Knight for many years. He also volunteered for many years on the St. Mary’s Cemetery Board and received recognition from St. Mary’s Church and the Archdiocese for his dedication and service. Leo also volunteered with Meals on Wheels and delivered meals into his 90’s.
In his free time, Leo enjoyed fishing (and telling fishing tales), hunting, woodworking, gardening, cooking, camping with his family, and traveling. The trip that Leo and Louise took to Germany was one of the highlights of his life. He always had a joke to share with anyone who would listen.
Leo is survived by his wife of 64 years, Louise, his children, Vincent, Anita (Tracy), Bernadette (Dan) and Rose (Ed), his grandchildren, Zachary, David, Joseph, Maggie (Logan), Katherine and Aaron, his brothers Ed and Ken Heppelmann, and his sisters-in-law, Mary Heppelmann and Bernie Krage. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Mary Heppelmann, his brothers, Rich, Bob, George and Arnie, his sisters, Mary Ann and Mary Magdalene, and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in law.
A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bellechester, 221 Chester Ave, Bellechester, Minnesota with Father Thomas McCabe officiating. Visitation will be held at the church prior to the funeral from 9:00 - 11:00. Burial at the church cemetery will immediately follow the mass. A gathering for friends and family will follow the service and burial at the Bellechester Community Center, 101 1st St, Bellechester, Minnesota. Memorials are preferred to the St. Mary’s Cemetery Fund in Bellechester or to the Red Cloud Indian School, RedCloudSchool.org. Leo, rest in peace.
Arrangements by Schleicher Funeral Homes, Lake City Chapel. Guest register may be signed at www.schleicherfuneralhomes.com
