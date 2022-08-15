82, of Red Wing, MN, passed away May 5th. He was born in Minneapolis, MN on December 25, 1939.
He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He and his wife were able to spend winters in CA for many years.
Ralph was pre-deceased by his parents, Ralph Sr, Juanita Lauseng; and brother, Roger Lauseng.
He is survived by his wife, Carron Lauseng; son, Tal Lauseng; step-children, Sandra (David) LaChance; Dennis Gerger; brothers, Stanley (Janice) Lauseng; Kenneth Lauseng; grandchildren, Tori and Trevor Lauseng; Drey and Danielle Gerger; many family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 20th. Call 612-270-2133 for details.
