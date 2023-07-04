Laural Hinck

Laural Ann “Tootsie” Hinck, 76, of Red Wing, passed away Monday, July 3, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing. She was born on June 16, 1947, in Red Wing to Verle and Marjorie (Wiebusch) Smith. On November 13, 1965, she was united in marriage to David Hinck. She worked at the Red Wing Shoe Company for 32 years, retiring in 2002. She was a lover of dogs and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She would never miss a birthday or an occasion without sending a card or a text.
Tootsie is survived by her husband, Dave, of 57 years; siblings, Curtis (Nancy) Smith, Everett (Carolyn) Smith, Lee (Cheryl) Smith, Kenny (Shelly) Smith, Jeanelle Fosberg, Bev Radel and Barb (Ron) Gernentz; many nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews; sisters-in-law, Kelly Smith and Joyce Smith; brother-in-law, Dennis Hinck along with other family and friends.
Tootsie is preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Burton Smith, Nyra Bannitt, Lyle Smith, Roger Smith and Jerrol “Popper” Smith and stepfather, James Holden, Sr.
A celebration of life will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 9, 2023, at the Leo C. Peterson American Legion Post #54 in Red Wing. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the River Bluff Humane Society www.rbhspets.org or donor’s choice. Arrangements are by the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel.
