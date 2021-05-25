Laura Martin McDonough

5/19/57—03/07/21
It was a chilly March evening when Laura McDonough (63) kindly informed her friends and family that she was done with the cancer thing and getting ready to go “on a magic carpet ride.” On March 7, 2021, Laura took a seat, most likely in her favorite cross-legged position, and flew off to the stars away from here.
During Laura’s all-too-brief time on earth she spread her deep well of love through numerous mediums. Her art history education informed her passion for fine art framing along with her desire to nurture the creative interests of rural-hearted spirits by helping to weave world-class music, visual art events, and supportive classroom experiences into the landscape. Miles of silk, cotton, and mohair yarns were transformed into award-worthy garments and quilts by Laura’s hands and knitting needles, and challenging early life experiences became a catalyst for Laura’s long-time advocacy work on behalf of the many women to whom she offered a hand, an ear, and all of her heart.
Laura’s quiet, humble presence belied her inner lioness—the mother that watched, listened, pounced and protected when justice failed to be just. It has been said that “Listening is an art that requires attention over talent, spirit over ego, others over self.” If it’s possible to define a whole person in a few words, those are Laura’s words.
Her children, Kyle and Chase, her husband Evan, her Moo kitty, and her world of devoted friends can’t help but feel a void in her absence, but lucky us for having had the opportunity to spend time in her presence.
A private memorial service is planned, but anyone who needs an ear is encouraged to sit and have a chat, a laugh, or even a good cry with Laura at the new bench that will soon be installed at Colvill Park in her honor.
Whatever you want or need to say, she’ll listen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.