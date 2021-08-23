Larrimore Marshall “Larry” Welt, age 81, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on August 22, 2021.
Larry was born to Marshall and Naomi (Swanson) Welt on September 27, 1939 in Red Wing. He was united in marriage to Marilou Franklin on June 27, 1959 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Red Wing.
Larry enjoyed spending time at their trailer on the river, boating, fishing, campfires with a cold beer and kisses. He also enjoyed taking care of his “ladies” at the Ben Franklin Store and later Quilts by the Falls that Larry and Marilou owned in Cannon Falls. Larry had many different occupations over the years and was a Jack of all trades. He was a member of the Cannon Falls Volunteer Fire Department for many years and also a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents, son Jim, and sister LaVonne.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Marilou; his children, Anne (Cal Zachman), John (Carol), Amy (Randy Sandstrom), and Andrea (Jason Hoff); daughter-in-law, Cheryl; grandchildren, Erica, Ashley, John, Jessica, Kati, Emily, Rebecca, Elizabeth, Abby, Ryan, Alivia and Alex; great grandchildren, Chloe, Ryder, Dylan and Keller; brothers and sisters, Leann Nelle, David, Nancy, Bruce, Steve, and Pam; many nieces, nephews, and extended family, Nathan Linde and Kirk Talmontas.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 27 at 11:00 am, with visitation from 9:30-11:00 am, at St. Pius V Catholic Church, Cannon Falls. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.
Memorials in Larry’s memory may be given to the Cannon Falls Food Shelf, the Good Samaritan Fund, or donor’s choice.
Arrangements by Lundberg Funeral Home, Cannon Falls. www.LundbergFuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.